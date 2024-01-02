Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) Shares Sold by Elm Partners Management LLC

Elm Partners Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Free Report) by 16.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 691,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132,858 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF makes up about 4.8% of Elm Partners Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Elm Partners Management LLC owned 0.75% of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF worth $46,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VPL. WestEnd Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 3,809,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,762,000 after purchasing an additional 97,859 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 29.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,514,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000,000 after acquiring an additional 789,417 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 21,080.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,640,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,684,000 after acquiring an additional 2,628,267 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,163,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,251,000 after buying an additional 344,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GenTrust LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 11.3% in the third quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 1,246,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,351,000 after buying an additional 126,841 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 517,118. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a fifty-two week low of $63.44 and a fifty-two week high of $72.65. The company has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.87.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

