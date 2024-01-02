Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) Stake Increased by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,576,613 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,542 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF were worth $239,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 381.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 111.1% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the second quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the second quarter valued at $63,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VPL traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.61. 45,355 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 517,118. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 1-year low of $63.44 and a 1-year high of $72.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $68.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.87.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.