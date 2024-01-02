Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Holdings Raised by Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 10.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,970 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,932 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $16,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV now owns 14,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,932,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 34,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,276,000 after buying an additional 3,904 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $351,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,949,000 after buying an additional 4,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 2,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Down 1.8 %

VUG traded down $5.75 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $305.13. 803,128 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 932,978. The stock has a market cap of $99.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $294.87 and a 200 day moving average of $286.29. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $207.94 and a 52 week high of $313.35.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Articles

