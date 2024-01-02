Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Bought by Mayfair Advisory Group LLC

Mayfair Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,958 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises 4.7% of Mayfair Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $5,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 118,736.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 424,890,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,548,447,000 after buying an additional 424,533,112 shares in the last quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 27,779.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 21,834,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,164,000 after acquiring an additional 21,755,906 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 43,259,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,790,583,000 after acquiring an additional 2,409,856 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 98,060.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 957,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,811,000 after purchasing an additional 956,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 107,898.3% in the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 896,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,120,000 after purchasing an additional 895,556 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

VUG stock opened at $310.88 on Tuesday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $207.94 and a 1 year high of $313.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.81 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $294.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $286.29.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

