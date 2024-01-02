Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Purchased by Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC

Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 3.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,129 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $34,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG opened at $310.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $101.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $207.94 and a 1 year high of $313.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $294.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $286.29.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

