Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by Dakota Wealth Management

Dakota Wealth Management lowered its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,360 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $3,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 15,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,504,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 221.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares in the last quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,529,000 after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares during the period. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 330,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,167,000 after purchasing an additional 6,801 shares in the last quarter.

Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $310.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $294.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $286.29. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $207.94 and a 1-year high of $313.35.

Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

