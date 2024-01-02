Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Stake Boosted by Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC

Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,525 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up 2.5% of Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $3,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VUG. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $34,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $37,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $310.88 on Tuesday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $207.94 and a 12-month high of $313.35. The stock has a market cap of $101.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $294.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $286.29.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

