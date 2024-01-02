Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Stock Holdings Lowered by Arlington Partners LLC

Arlington Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 79.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 311,216 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises 3.5% of Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $8,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PayPay Securities Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 455.6% in the 2nd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 69.2% in the 2nd quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 380.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

VYM stock traded up $0.84 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $112.47. The stock had a trading volume of 938,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,502,499. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $98.40 and a twelve month high of $112.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $106.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.19.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.