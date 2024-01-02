Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) Shares Sold by Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC

Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $1,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 113,268.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,684,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,307,000 after buying an additional 2,682,186 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 252.9% during the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,001,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,303,000 after purchasing an additional 717,795 shares during the last quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC now owns 753,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,587,000 after purchasing an additional 15,331 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 521.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 623,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,270,000 after purchasing an additional 523,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 138,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,215,000 after buying an additional 18,721 shares during the period.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

VIS stock opened at $220.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $204.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $203.51. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 52 week low of $179.27 and a 52 week high of $221.66.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

