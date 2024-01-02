Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Sold by Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC

Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 192 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Information Technology ETF comprises about 1.8% of Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $2,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 94.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Rice Partnership LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 160.6% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 86 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $484.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $57.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $455.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $440.70. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $310.00 and a fifty-two week high of $487.84.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

