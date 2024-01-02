Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Stock Position Lowered by Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC

Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 14.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 903 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 153 shares during the period. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 73,743.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,635,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,800,114,000 after buying an additional 5,628,115 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 159.6% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 554,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $101,777,000 after buying an additional 340,954 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 223.8% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 461,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $191,315,000 after buying an additional 318,692 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 435,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $192,551,000 after buying an additional 39,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 398,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $176,036,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock traded down $13.27 on Tuesday, reaching $470.73. 201,735 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 568,708. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $455.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $440.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.16. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $310.00 and a fifty-two week high of $487.84.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

