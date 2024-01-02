Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Acquired by Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC

Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,651 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 201.6% in the 3rd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

VO traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $231.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 476,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 646,087. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $194.79 and a 52-week high of $234.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $216.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $216.78. The firm has a market cap of $57.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

