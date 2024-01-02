Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Purchased by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,113,279 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 149,370 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.85% of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF worth $440,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 33,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $1,875,000. Eagle Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 15,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,376,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the period. Windsor Group LTD lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 47.0% in the second quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 15,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,509,000 after acquiring an additional 5,099 shares during the period. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 300.0% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $231.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 646,087. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $194.79 and a fifty-two week high of $234.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $216.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $216.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.