Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Shares Sold by Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC

Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 47.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,934 shares during the quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $887,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth $33,000. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.7% in the second quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 39,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,486,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486 shares during the period. Rodgers & Associates LTD boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD now owns 290,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,227,000 after purchasing an additional 9,237 shares during the period. Finally, McAdam LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 15.6% in the second quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 191,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,554,000 after purchasing an additional 25,959 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $145.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 448,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,813. The firm has a market cap of $17.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $136.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.54. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $123.92 and a twelve month high of $147.74.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

