Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) Shares Purchased by Mechanics Financial Corp

Mechanics Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Mechanics Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VMBS. Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 792.9% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 254.4% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 10,037.5% during the second quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ VMBS traded down $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.14. 1,115,083 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,695,012. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.77. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $42.06 and a 1 year high of $47.56.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a $0.1419 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

