Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Bought by Solitude Financial Services

Solitude Financial Services increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,011 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises approximately 2.6% of Solitude Financial Services’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Solitude Financial Services’ holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $4,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VNQ. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 96.2% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 559.2% during the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8,203.6% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $88.78. 1,442,633 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,202,927. The firm has a market cap of $34.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $70.61 and a twelve month high of $94.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.12.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

