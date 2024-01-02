Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Sold by Private Ocean LLC

Private Ocean LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 99,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,898 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for 1.0% of Private Ocean LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $7,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 96.2% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 559.2% in the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8,203.6% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 2,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $88.36 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.12. The company has a market capitalization of $34.06 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $70.61 and a 52-week high of $94.53.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

