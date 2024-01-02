Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Sold by Tectonic Advisors LLC

Tectonic Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 50.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 156,057 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 160,389 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Tectonic Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $11,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8.5% in the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. First Western Trust Bank now owns 13,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Brookmont Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 3,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. now owns 1,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 3,987 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter.

VNQ stock opened at $88.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $81.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.12. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $70.61 and a 1 year high of $94.53.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

