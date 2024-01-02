Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund (NASDAQ:VTHR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund (NASDAQ:VTHR – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 59,263 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 30,472 shares.The stock last traded at $211.18 and had previously closed at $212.83.

Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund Trading Down 0.7 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $201.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $198.30.

Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 20th were paid a $0.9149 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 19th. This represents a $3.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund

Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keystone Financial Group bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $467,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund by 40.5% during the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 4,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund by 12.8% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $584,000. Finally, Veritable L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $789,000.

The Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (VTHR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index, a market-cap-weighted index that measures the investable US equity space, covering the entire market-cap spectrum including micro-caps. VTHR was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

