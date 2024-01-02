Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) is Arbor Investment Advisors LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Arbor Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 112.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 430,397 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 228,265 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises 5.6% of Arbor Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF worth $32,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BSV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 96,253.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,553,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,773,115,000 after acquiring an additional 23,529,155 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 98,060.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,177,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,993,000 after acquiring an additional 8,169,427 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 65.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,355,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,015,000 after acquiring an additional 5,702,356 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 71.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,671,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,021,000 after acquiring an additional 4,868,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,630,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,256,729,000 after acquiring an additional 3,230,134 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of BSV opened at $77.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.57. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $74.61 and a 12-month high of $77.15.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

