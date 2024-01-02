Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) Shares Acquired by Fundamentum LLC

Fundamentum LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 239,863 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,586 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF makes up 1.7% of Fundamentum LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Fundamentum LLC owned 0.08% of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF worth $11,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC now owns 39,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 10,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 22,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 30,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTIP traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $47.46. 1,217,444 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,027,066. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $46.53 and a 52 week high of $48.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.51 and its 200-day moving average is $47.32.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Announces Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a $0.6375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.37%.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

