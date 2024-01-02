Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Shares Sold by Simon Quick Advisors LLC

Simon Quick Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 488 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 140,737.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 196,290,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,364,142,000 after buying an additional 196,151,351 shares in the last quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 23,141.0% during the second quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 15,777,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,674,000 after purchasing an additional 15,709,289 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 9.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,471,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,184,112,000 after purchasing an additional 482,483 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $156,481,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 743,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,746,000 after purchasing an additional 32,962 shares in the last quarter.

VBK stock traded down $1.82 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $239.95. 136,119 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 229,940. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $195.63 and a 52-week high of $246.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $220.38 and its 200-day moving average is $222.77. The company has a market cap of $14.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

