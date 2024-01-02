Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Sold by Foster & Motley Inc.

Foster & Motley Inc. cut its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 28,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,207 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $4,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 526,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,006,000 after buying an additional 25,312 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 356,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,848,000 after acquiring an additional 2,834 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 3,886 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Arbor Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

VBR stock traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, reaching $179.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 301,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,909. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $147.94 and a 52 week high of $182.37. The company has a market capitalization of $26.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $166.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $165.26.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

