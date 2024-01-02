Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Acquired by First National Corp MA ADV

First National Corp MA ADV lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,459 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 1.0% of First National Corp MA ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 86,252.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 200,102,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,497,927,000 after purchasing an additional 199,871,215 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 112,624.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 136,848,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,080,437,000 after buying an additional 136,727,341 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,820,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,961,614,000 after buying an additional 1,541,029 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,425,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,246,076,000 after buying an additional 31,548 shares during the period. Finally, Acorns Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 7,733,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,149,791,000 after buying an additional 39,199 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOO stock traded down $2.69 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $434.11. 1,573,707 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,063,537. The firm has a market capitalization of $347.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $415.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $409.11. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $347.19 and a 52-week high of $438.84.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

