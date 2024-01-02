Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth Index Fund (NYSEARCA:VIOG) Sees Large Volume Increase

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth Index Fund (NYSEARCA:VIOG – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 11,975 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 46% from the previous session’s volume of 22,063 shares.The stock last traded at $106.91 and had previously closed at $107.60.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth Index Fund Stock Down 0.5 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.04. The company has a market capitalization of $607.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 1.13.

Get Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth Index Fund alerts:

Institutional Trading of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth Index Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth Index Fund by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth Index Fund by 8.1% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth Index Fund by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 34,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,452,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth Index Fund by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Advisory Partners raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth Index Fund by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Milestone Advisory Partners now owns 3,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter.

About Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth Index Fund

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (VIOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap companies characterized by strong growth factors. VIOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.