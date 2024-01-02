Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value Index Fund (NYSEARCA:VIOV) Sees Large Volume Increase

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value Index Fund (NYSEARCA:VIOV – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 35,860 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the previous session’s volume of 58,168 shares.The stock last traded at $88.28 and had previously closed at $88.50.
Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value Index Fund Trading Up 0.2 %
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.19.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value Index Fund by 217.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value Index Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value Index Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value Index Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value Index Fund by 98.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter.
About Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value Index Fund
The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (VIOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Value index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of small-cap value companies selected from the S&P 600. VIOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
