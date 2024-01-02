Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) Shares Acquired by Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 10.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 94,567 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,225 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $5,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VXUS. Bailard Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 81,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394 shares during the period. Carr Financial Group Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $223,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $842,000. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 261,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,651,000 after acquiring an additional 6,857 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 68,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,852,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF stock traded down $0.50 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.46. The company had a trading volume of 3,471,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,526,481. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.32. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $50.95 and a 1-year high of $58.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.59 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a $0.8471 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $3.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.90%.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

