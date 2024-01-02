Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) Shares Bought by Verus Financial Partners Inc.

Verus Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 931,185 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 303,806 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF accounts for approximately 6.4% of Verus Financial Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Verus Financial Partners Inc. owned about 0.09% of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF worth $49,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Performance

VXUS stock opened at $57.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $50.95 and a 52-week high of $58.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.32.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Dividend Announcement

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $0.8471 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $3.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.85%.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

