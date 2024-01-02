Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) is Elm Partners Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Elm Partners Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 562,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,768 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 12.4% of Elm Partners Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Elm Partners Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $119,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,870,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth $362,000. Parkwood LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 398,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,817,000 after buying an additional 2,829 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $439,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 124,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,365,000 after purchasing an additional 4,720 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTI traded down $1.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $236.07. 997,258 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,098,922. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $224.49 and a 200-day moving average of $221.19. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $188.93 and a 52 week high of $238.74. The stock has a market cap of $332.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

