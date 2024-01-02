Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Bought by Fundamentum LLC

Fundamentum LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,986 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the quarter. Fundamentum LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 13.7% in the third quarter. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. now owns 11,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 14.4% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 169,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,060,000 after acquiring an additional 21,414 shares during the period. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 47.6% during the third quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 20,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,367,000 after acquiring an additional 6,635 shares during the period. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 2,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded down $1.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $235.94. 2,845,743 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,098,922. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $188.93 and a fifty-two week high of $238.74. The firm has a market cap of $332.68 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $224.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $221.19.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

