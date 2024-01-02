Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Iowa State Bank

Iowa State Bank cut its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hoey Investments Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 170.0% in the third quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth $41,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 38.1% in the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded down $1.74 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $235.48. 3,200,888 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,098,922. The stock has a market cap of $332.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $188.93 and a fifty-two week high of $238.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $224.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $221.19.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

