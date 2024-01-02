Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Stock Position Trimmed by Essex Private Wealth Management LLC

Essex Private Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 9.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,908 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 8.5% of Essex Private Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Essex Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $4,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. Quaker Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 92,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Financial Council Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Council Asset Management Inc now owns 3,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $365,000. Finally, WBH Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 169,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VTI traded down $1.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $236.07. 997,258 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,098,922. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $224.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $221.19. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $188.93 and a 12-month high of $238.74. The firm has a market cap of $332.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.