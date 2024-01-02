Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB) Stake Cut by Verus Financial Partners Inc.

Verus Financial Partners Inc. cut its position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Free Report) by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,656 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF accounts for about 0.2% of Verus Financial Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Verus Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF were worth $1,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $213,385,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,388,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,259,000 after buying an additional 55,908 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 64.1% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,366,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,201,000 after buying an additional 533,785 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $50,919,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 8.0% in the third quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 1,019,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,157,000 after buying an additional 75,103 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS VUSB opened at $49.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.17.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.

