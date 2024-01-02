Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Position Lifted by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,037,749 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 123,220 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises 1.0% of Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.58% of Vanguard Value ETF worth $556,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Elm Partners Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 12.8% in the third quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC now owns 49,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,872,000 after purchasing an additional 5,660 shares during the period. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 6.8% in the third quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $12,000,000. Finally, Mayfair Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 6.6% in the third quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 34,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,761,000 after purchasing an additional 2,142 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV traded up $0.65 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $150.15. The company had a trading volume of 494,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,340,667. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $142.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.01. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $130.89 and a fifty-two week high of $150.32.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.