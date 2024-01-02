Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Sold by VeraBank N.A.

VeraBank N.A. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. VeraBank N.A.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 521.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 156.3% during the 2nd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 111.4% during the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTV stock traded up $0.97 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $150.47. 1,086,459 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,340,667. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $142.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.01. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $130.89 and a 52-week high of $150.52.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

