Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Stock Holdings Boosted by Fundamentum LLC

Fundamentum LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,639 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the quarter. Fundamentum LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. now owns 9,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. DCM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. DCM Advisors LLC now owns 2,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 10.4% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of VTV traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $150.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,679,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,340,667. The business has a fifty day moving average of $142.33 and a 200 day moving average of $142.01. The company has a market cap of $105.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $130.89 and a 1 year high of $150.72.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.