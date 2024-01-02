Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Price Target Increased to $220.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.91% from the company’s previous close.

VEEV has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $181.00 to $160.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $242.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $244.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.05.

NYSE VEEV traded down $2.71 on Tuesday, hitting $189.81. 222,896 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,554,658. Veeva Systems has a 52-week low of $157.00 and a 52-week high of $225.49. The company has a market capitalization of $30.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $182.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.30.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.05. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 24.68% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The firm had revenue of $616.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Veeva Systems will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.66, for a total transaction of $998,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,738,930.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.66, for a total transaction of $998,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,738,930.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Alan Mateo sold 6,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $1,193,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,176,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 57,351 shares of company stock valued at $10,801,735. Insiders own 10.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Veeva Systems in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC increased its stake in Veeva Systems by 424.0% in the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Veeva Systems in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in Veeva Systems in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

