VeraBank N.A. Grows Position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC)

VeraBank N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 268,462 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,432 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF makes up approximately 2.4% of VeraBank N.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. VeraBank N.A. owned 0.17% of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF worth $6,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFIC. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 62.0% in the second quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 14,184,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,264,000 after buying an additional 5,430,907 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 108.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,090,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,968,000 after buying an additional 7,340,194 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 125.4% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,966,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,690,000 after buying an additional 7,214,274 shares in the last quarter. Relaxing Retirement Coach lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 7.1% in the second quarter. Relaxing Retirement Coach now owns 2,211,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,666,000 after buying an additional 146,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeworth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 16.4% in the third quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 2,143,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,042,000 after buying an additional 301,541 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF stock remained flat at $25.53 on Tuesday. 818,500 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.07.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

