VeraBank N.A. Grows Stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM)

VeraBank N.A. lifted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 130,554 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,892 shares during the period. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF makes up 1.2% of VeraBank N.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. VeraBank N.A. owned 0.15% of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF worth $3,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Forum Financial Management LP grew its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 96.3% during the second quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 12,143,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,052,000 after buying an additional 5,956,937 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $71,274,000. Parcion Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $20,839,000. Seaside Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $15,644,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 117.6% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 859,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,306,000 after purchasing an additional 464,470 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

DFEM traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $24.74. 180,694 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 567,014. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12 month low of $22.20 and a 12 month high of $25.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.87.

About Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

