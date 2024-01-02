VeraBank N.A. Has $1.64 Million Stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

VeraBank N.A. decreased its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,104 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 72 shares during the quarter. VeraBank N.A.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 10.1% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 2,885 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 12.1% in the third quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 4,075 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $826,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 3.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,205,319 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $447,194,000 after acquiring an additional 63,887 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 0.8% in the third quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 72,908 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $14,784,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 22.3% in the third quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,223 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Stock Down 2.3 %

NYSE CRM traded down $6.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $257.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,804,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,474,028. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $234.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $221.00. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.03 and a twelve month high of $268.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $248.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.38, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.28.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CRM. Wedbush increased their price target on Salesforce from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Salesforce from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Salesforce from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Salesforce from $266.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Salesforce from $272.00 to $268.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Salesforce has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $260.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Salesforce news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.59, for a total transaction of $2,055,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,001,521.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 12,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.94, for a total value of $3,245,250.06. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,979 shares in the company, valued at $10,062,156.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.59, for a total value of $2,055,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,001,521.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,106,297 shares of company stock valued at $266,540,341 in the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

