VeraBank N.A. Has $2.20 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

VeraBank N.A. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 2.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of VeraBank N.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. VeraBank N.A.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Mechanics Financial Corp increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 54,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,180,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 44,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,009,000 after buying an additional 5,858 shares during the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 12,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,055,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $854,233,000 after acquiring an additional 271,214 shares during the period. Finally, Fusion Family Wealth LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 68,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,415,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $108.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,288,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,187,129. The firm has a market cap of $75.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $87.32 and a 12 month high of $110.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $98.23 and a 200-day moving average of $98.29.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

