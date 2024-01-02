VeraBank N.A. Purchases 250 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

VeraBank N.A. raised its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,663 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the quarter. VeraBank N.A.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 6.6% during the third quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 5,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. James Hambro & Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 4.4% during the third quarter. James Hambro & Partners now owns 899,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,349,000 after acquiring an additional 37,896 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,675,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,754,000 after acquiring an additional 76,832 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 10.1% in the third quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 74,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,192,000 after buying an additional 6,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mayfair Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 10.1% in the third quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. 68.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on KO shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com cut Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.20.

Insider Activity at Coca-Cola

In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 92,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $4,956,681.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,835,527.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 20,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.12, for a total transaction of $1,152,368.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 143,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,046,653.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 92,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $4,956,681.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,835,527.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 349,315 shares of company stock worth $19,805,715. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Coca-Cola Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of Coca-Cola stock traded up $0.66 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.59. 5,354,723 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,907,864. The firm has a market capitalization of $257.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.57. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $51.55 and a 1-year high of $64.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $11.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.45 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.44% and a net margin of 23.92%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.90%.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

