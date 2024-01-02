VeraBank N.A. Raises Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

VeraBank N.A. increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 101.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,985 shares during the period. VeraBank N.A.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 537.5% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

EFA traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $74.82. 9,131,407 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,230,787. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.31. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $65.68 and a 1-year high of $75.66.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.