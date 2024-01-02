VeraBank N.A. Sells 207 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

VeraBank N.A. decreased its holdings in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 207 shares during the quarter. VeraBank N.A.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $1,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Aflac during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Aflac in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. grew its stake in Aflac by 85.1% in the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Aflac in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in Aflac in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AFL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Aflac from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Aflac from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on Aflac from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Aflac from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aflac in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.63.

Aflac Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of AFL traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $82.92. 481,981 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,106,346. Aflac Incorporated has a 1 year low of $60.20 and a 1 year high of $84.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $81.34 and its 200-day moving average is $76.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.92.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.40. Aflac had a return on equity of 17.86% and a net margin of 24.17%. The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Aflac Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.32, for a total value of $2,570,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 55,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,465,631.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.32, for a total value of $2,570,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 55,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,465,631.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven Kent Beaver sold 3,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total value of $257,558.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,729,796.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 164,815 shares of company stock worth $13,382,727 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

