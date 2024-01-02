Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Sold by Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC cut its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,601 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 354 shares during the quarter. Vertex Pharmaceuticals comprises about 2.1% of Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $24,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 206.3% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,751 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 9.6% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,737 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 69.4% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,622 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 2,713 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 44,090 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,756,000 after purchasing an additional 9,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,114 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,683,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 11,250 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total transaction of $4,331,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,400,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CMO Carmen Bozic sold 5,651 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.92, for a total value of $2,011,303.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 34,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,440,115.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 11,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total transaction of $4,331,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $15,400,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,999 shares of company stock valued at $13,477,823 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VRTX. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $389.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $456.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $373.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $390.00 to $397.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $380.27.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $4.58 on Tuesday, reaching $411.47. 581,835 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,510,746. The firm has a market cap of $106.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.40. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1-year low of $282.21 and a 1-year high of $413.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 4.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $372.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $359.10.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.79% and a net margin of 35.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

