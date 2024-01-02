Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) Position Trimmed by New South Capital Management Inc.

New South Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,240,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,823,202 shares during the period. Vertiv accounts for about 11.1% of New South Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. New South Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.64% of Vertiv worth $232,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vertiv by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertiv in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of Vertiv by 648.5% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in Vertiv during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Vertiv by 137.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Trading Down 4.6 %

VRT stock traded down $2.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,340,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,589,477. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.89, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.48. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 1 year low of $11.95 and a 1 year high of $50.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.78.

Vertiv Increases Dividend

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 36.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th were paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 8th. This represents a yield of 0.1%. This is a boost from Vertiv’s previous annual dividend of $0.01. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio is 4.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VRT. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $39.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Vertiv from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Vertiv from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Vertiv from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.33.

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Articles

