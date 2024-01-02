Verus Financial Partners Inc. Acquires 1,500 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Verus Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 10.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,216 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Verus Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in CarMax were worth $1,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ossiam grew its position in shares of CarMax by 134.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 4,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 2,676 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of CarMax by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in shares of CarMax by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 67,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,347,000 after acquiring an additional 19,666 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of CarMax by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 30,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after acquiring an additional 3,496 shares during the period. Finally, Markel Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CarMax by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Markel Group Inc. now owns 69,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,775,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the period.

KMX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of CarMax from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CarMax in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of CarMax from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of CarMax from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of CarMax from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.40.

In other news, CEO William D. Nash sold 102,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total transaction of $7,717,374.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,304,446.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Jon G. Daniels sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.56, for a total transaction of $775,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,279. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William D. Nash sold 102,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total transaction of $7,717,374.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 177,180 shares in the company, valued at $13,304,446.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMX stock opened at $76.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.53. CarMax, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.76 and a 52 week high of $87.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.17.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.29 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 7.72%. The business’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. Analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

