Verus Financial Partners Inc. Acquires 31,159 Shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

Verus Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Free Report) by 24.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 158,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,159 shares during the quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. owned 0.09% of Brandywine Realty Trust worth $719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BDN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 105.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,628,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,722,000 after purchasing an additional 6,487,744 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,302,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 438.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,992,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622,170 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 10.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,023,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $184,148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,086 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 243.1% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,683,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192,736 shares during the period. 92.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BDN opened at $5.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.58. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $3.42 and a 52 week high of $7.25.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 3rd. Brandywine Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -857.14%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BDN shares. KeyCorp started coverage on Brandywine Realty Trust in a report on Monday, September 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Brandywine Realty Trust from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.94.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 160 properties and 22.6 million square feet as of September 30, 2023 which excludes assets held for sale.

