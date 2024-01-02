Verus Financial Partners Inc. Buys 359 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Verus Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,709 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 359 shares during the quarter. Altria Group makes up 0.3% of Verus Financial Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Verus Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $2,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simmons Bank lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 39,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Altria Group by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Altria Group by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 773,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,050,000 after purchasing an additional 133,685 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its position in Altria Group by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 1,276,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,814,000 after purchasing an additional 200,981 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Altria Group by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,564,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,262,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MO opened at $40.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $71.35 billion, a PE ratio of 8.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.64. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.06 and a twelve month high of $51.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.86.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 237.91% and a net margin of 35.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.84%.

In related news, Director Robert Matthews Davis bought 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $40.50 per share, with a total value of $48,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,473 shares in the company, valued at $343,156.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Altria Group from $46.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $40.40 to $39.20 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.53.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

