Verus Financial Partners Inc. Has $19.48 Million Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Verus Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 277,017 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,933 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises 2.5% of Verus Financial Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Verus Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $19,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 9.7% in the third quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 112,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,968,000 after purchasing an additional 9,934 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 211.2% in the third quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 202,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,360,000 after purchasing an additional 137,728 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 7,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Ledge Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Ledge Wealth Management Inc. now owns 78,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,578,000 after buying an additional 2,938 shares during the period. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 21.3% in the third quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 10,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 1,791 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $76.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.56. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $66.67 and a twelve month high of $78.23. The stock has a market cap of $50.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

